ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ATP Challenger Tour began in Italian Barletta, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani tennis player Andrei Golubev lost to Brazilian Rogério Dutra da Silva in the first round of the tournament. Andrei managed to win 4 games in the first set and 2 games in the second making the final score 4:6, 2:6 in favour of the Brazilian tennis player.