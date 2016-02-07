EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:23, 07 February 2016 | GMT +6

    A. Golubev lost in finals of ATP Challenger Tour in Australia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrei Golubev lost Australian Blake Mott in the finals of the ATP Challenger in Launceston, Sports.kz informs.

    Golubev was losing the first set 2:5 but managed to swing it his way and won it 7:6.

    The second set was just dominated by the representative of Australia and ended with the score 6:1. The third set B. Mott won 6:2.

    Thus, 19-year-old Blake Mott won his first tournament in his career.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!