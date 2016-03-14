A. Golubev won tournament in Jönköping

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrei Golubev beat Russian opponent Karen Khachanov in the finals of the Challenger tournament in Jönköping, Sweden, Sports.kz informs.

The match lasted 2 hours 44 minutes. The final score of the finals was 7:6, 6:7, 6:7 in favour of the Kazakhstani tennis player.

The title won by A. Golubev in Sweden has become his fifth in his career and first this season. The victory allowed Golubev to earn 90 points and 6150 euro.