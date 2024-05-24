A Han Dynasty mirror unearthed in Turkestan region

A Han Dynasty mirror was unearthed following excavation works at three mounds in the Tolebaitobe burial site, Karaaspan rural district, Ordabasy district, Turkestan region, conducted by the Archaeological Center of the Uzbekali Zhanibekov South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A Han Dynasty mirror of the Kangju period was found in one of the mounds. The bronze mirror made in a circular shape with a hole in the center and is decorated with eight arches belonged to a high-status woman. Earlier the similar mirrors were unearthed in Afghanistan, the South Urals and Xiongnu graves.

A jug, earnings, bronze mirror, a fibula bone used as a pin, large and small beads, show and belt buckles as well as an arrowhead for bird hunting were also discovered. The Moon-shaped earnings were coated with gold and decorated with turquoise and rubies.

The finds indicate that the Kangju State had relationship with major empires of Rome, Byzantium, Kushan and China, demonstrating their diplomatic and trade relations along the Great Silk Road. The burials are dated to the 2-4th centuries AD.

Expedition leader, professor Alexander Podushkin noted that the artifacts are to be handed over to the National Museum.