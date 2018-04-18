EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:24, 18 April 2018 | GMT +6

    A History of God by Armstrong translated into Kazakh

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A History of God by Karen Armstrong has been translated into Kazakh within the 100 new schoolbooks projects.Professor of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Amantay Sharip took part in interpreting and editing the book. 

    A History of God is a worldwide known book of British writer, theologist, scientist, and publicist Karen Armstrong. It details the history of the three major monotheistic traditions, Judaism, Christianity and Islam, along with Buddhism and Hinduism. The book is translated into 40 languages of the world.

    null 

    Tags:
    Education Five Social Initiatives Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!