A. Issekeshev noted special role information technologies in economic development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev noted a special role of information technologies in development of economy during the Techconnect Astana Forum, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

"We are amidst the global innovation network, and the country cannot be successful and competitive without being good at modern technologies. There are key technological trends that have a great economic impact, and it includes our country as well. For example, development of robotics that means new productivity level, effectiveness and reduction of job positions for millions of people at the same time," A. Issekeshev said.

According to him, the demand for industrial robots has increased by 27%.

"We can also see that development of the Internet has changed economy and the perception of the society. The use of information technologies in any sphere provides an economic effect," the Minister added.