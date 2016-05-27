A. Issekeshev: Over 60 of 200 active projects are in agro-industrial complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 60 of 200 active projects are in the agro-industrial complex, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told at the 29th plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council held in the Palace of Independence in Astana.

"I would like to note that more than 60 of 200 active projects all at the agro-industrial complex. We are currently working with such companies as Korean Lotte, French Lactalis and German Meggle and others companies on implementation of projects in 9 regions of Kazakhstan in the agro-industrial complex," A. Issekeshev said.

The Minister also noted that Italian Cremonini Companyrecently informed about the beginning of construction of the modern factory on production of meat products. This work held jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture will continue.

A. Issekeshev also noted that over 200 initiatives of foreign invers are now implemented in the processing industry, and they account for the total amount of potential investments over USD 40 bln.