A Journey with Dance: X anniversary of Astana Ballet Theatre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 14, Astana Ballet Gala grandiosely ended the X anniversary season at the Astana Ballet Theatre. The capital’s company presented fragments from outstanding and memorable productions for 10 years, starting from the date of the theatre’s foundation. The audience enjoyed gorgeous creations from the classical and neoclassical heritage, author’s performances, and national choreographic miniatures.

«It is with warmth and gratitude that we celebrate the end of our anniversary season. Over these 10 years, our theatre has taken a huge path of development and achieved significant creative and professional success, we managed to create an atmosphere of cooperation and mutual inspiration, which helped us to unlock our potential and achieve outstanding results. We watched with pride how the theatre became the centre of attraction for residents and guests of the capital, and how the network of our admirers expanded. We traveled all over the world, demonstrating high professionalism and love for our work, and received sincere responses and recognition. We deeply appreciate the support of our dear spectators, as well as their faith in us, and we promise to continue to delight you with new creative achievements,» said Alexandr Sovostyanov, director of the theatre, Kazinform cites the Astana Ballet’s press service.

On this day, fragments from the following performances were presented: «Triumph» by A.Abilgazina, «Spartacus» and «Kozy Korpesh – Bayan Sulu» by H.Kovtun, «Carmen Suite» by A.Alonso, «The Legend of Love» by Y.Grigorovich, «Zhusan» by M.Avakhri, works by Brazilian choreographer Ricardo Amarante – «Diversity», «Love Fear Loss», «A Fuego Lento»; choreographic miniatures «Arular», «Asem Konyr», «Ak Kyz» and «Tanir syiy – Ak zhol» choreographed by A.Tati, «Scythian Frescoes» by M.Avakhri, «Kuanamyn» by A.Tsoi, as well as «Seriler Saltanaty» by A.Sadykova and A.Shamshiyev. The concert was held with the participation of the symphony orchestra of the theatre under the baton of maestro Arman Urazgaliyev.

«The anniversary Astana Ballet Gala became a wonderful end to our 10-year journey, full of incredible achievements and memorable moments. Today we can confidently say that we have come a long way in the development of domestic choreographic art and have managed to create a theatre that proudly represents our culture on the international stage. With new plans, we are preparing for the next season, we intend to continue to attract the most talented choreographers, composers, artists and performers, and give the audience the opportunity to enjoy new masterpieces and experiments on the ballet stage,» concluded the artistic director of the theatre Nurlan Kanetov.

The event was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.