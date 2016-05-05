EN
    15:57, 05 May 2016 | GMT +6

    A. Khan: Title defense against Golovkin is something to think about

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Amir Khan says that in case of his victory over Saul Alvarez on May 7 he will consider the title defense against Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "You never know what can happen. If I win the title it would be good for me to stay in this weight division and the title defense is definitely something to think over. There are some big names in this weight class like Golovkin and we need to consider all options," BoxingScene.com cites Khan.

