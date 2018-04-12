A largely dry day ahead for Kazakhstan - Met Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected on most of the country's territory on Thursday, according to Kazhydromet.

Occasional showers are possible in the west, north, and east of the republic.

Mets also warn of fog, ice, and winds strengthening in some parts of the country.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kyzylorda regions. Parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Pavlodar regions will be covered in fog.

Fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are predicted for Kostanay and North-Kazakhstan regions on Thursday. Drivers and pedestrians here are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.

Patchy fog will blanket parts of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, as well as Almaty regions.

Night temperatures in Almaty and Zhambyl regions are expected to drop as low as -5 °C.