    20:36, 06 June 2022 | GMT +6

    A lot of work is ahead to diversify economy - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the main drivers of sustainable development of Kazakhstan should be labor, knowledge, and civil activity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We have a lot of work ahead to really diversify the economy. We must take measures to develop high-yield agriculture and a powerful transport and logistics system, and we must create a digital ecosystem everywhere,» said Tokayev in his address to the Kazakhstani people on the results of the past referendum.

    According to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the main drivers of sustainable development of Kazakhstan should be labor, knowledge, and civil activity.

    «Only in this way can we create a self-sufficient middle class and an efficient economy. This economy will be aimed at a fair distribution of income, the creation of quality jobs, a steady rise in living standards, and the full self-realisation of all citizens,» believes Tokayev.



