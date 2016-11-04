A.Mamin: road infrastructure significantly modernized in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Western Europe - Western China" transit corridor will be opened by the end of 2016 (2,787 km in four lanes).

Additionally, Shymkent – Tashkent (100 km, 4 lanes), Almaty – Kapshagay (104 km, 6 lanes), Kapshagay – Taldykorgan (141 km), Astana – Temirtau (171 km), Aktau – Beineu (470 km, 4 lanes) highways will be opened.

Astana – Kokshetau – Petropavl corridor (489 km) with 6, 4, and 2 lanes is functioning way.

Ukimet Uyi held a telephone conference under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin regarding development of the road network of national and local significance, as well as the motorway service facilities.

The meeting heard the reports of Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Vice Minister of Investments and Development Berik Kamaliyev, KazAutoZhol CEO Yermek Kizatov and akims of the regions.

According to the reports, all the plans on road reconstruction have been implemented this year. 924 km of republican highways have been reconstructed in 2016.

“Western Europe – Western China” corridor, sections of “Center – South” corridor: Astana – Temirtau and Almaty – Kapshagay will be opened by the end of 2016. Aktau – Beineu highway will be opened in the west. Kokshetau – Petropavl highway is currently open. Bridges across Tobol in Kostanay and across Irtysh in Pavlodar region have been commissioned.

In 2017, reconstruction works will cover over 2,000 km of republican highways and to commission 555 km, including 208 km of “Center – East” corridor, 24 km of Kapshagay – Taldykorgan corridor, 230 km of Beineu – Aktau highway, 40 km of Korday bypassing, 27 km of Uralsk – Kamenka, and 26 km of Aktobe – Atyray highways.

“We are also planning to launch the reconstruction of new sections of Astana Southwestern bypass, Zhetybai – Zhanaozen, Beineu – Akzhigit, Kostanay – Denisovka, Taldykorgan – Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kurty – Burylbaital, etc.,” Vice Minister informed.

The meeting also covered the development of local road network. The total length of the local road network in Kazakhstan amounts to 72.8 thousand km.

2,000 km of roads are currently being repaired now (construction and reconstruction of 130 km and major and medium repair of 1,884 km of roads).

The participants touched upon also the shortage of funds in local budgets of Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.

According to Askar Mamin, adequate quality of local roads is a main priority. In this regard, regional akimats have been instructed to increase local funding for the development, repair and maintenance of local roads in 2017.

As for increasing motorway service facilities it was noted that the freight traffic on the republican roads is annually increasing by 6%.

As per “Nurly Zhol” programme, 260 service facilities will be put into commission on the main highways until 2020, which will meet the requirements set.

KazAutoZhol plans to submit a draft program of motorway service development until 2020 for the consideration of authorized structures, which includes development of primary motorway service facilities and modernization of existing facilities with over 20,000 people engaged.

As the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted “in 2016, the road infrastructure of Kazakhstan has been significantly modernized.” He instructed the Ministry of Investments and Development jointly with local executive bodies and KazAutoZhol to ensure the timely start of construction works in 2017; to approve the program of motorway service development along the roads of international and national significance until 2020 and action plan for its implementation, Kazinform refers to government.kz.



