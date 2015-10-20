A. Nazarov named head coach of Barys HC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the decision of the Board of Director of Barys HC, Andrei Nazarov has been appointed head coach of Barys HC.

As the press service of the hockey club informs, the decision was based on the results of his work with Barys and the national hockey team of Kazakhstan in the previous season.

Former acting head coach of the team Yevgeny Koreshkov will continue the work in the coaching staff.

It is expected that A. Nazarov will arrive in Bratislava where Barys is scheduled to play against local team Slovan on October 21. The game starts at 11:30, Astana time.