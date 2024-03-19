A new brand of electric vehicles to enter Uzbekistan's market

Uzbekistan has become a new foreign market for Zeekr, a Chinese electric car manufacturer. The parties signed an agreement on the distribution and provision of after-sales service, UzA reports.

In Uzbekistan, the Chinese holding company will present its most popular models: the legendary shooting break Zeekr 001, which entered the Guinness World Records for the highest speed in drift and the best time to complete a slalom 50 cones. The manufacturer will also present the stylish Zeekr X urban crossover and a novelty released in December 2023, the Zeekr 007 executive sedan. The cars will have a Russified setup and a direct warranty from the manufacturer.

The main deliveries are planned for June, but the models are already available for sale. Uzbekistan has become the second market in Central Asia after Kazakhstan, where the company officially introduced its electric cars.

Due to the absence of gasoline or diesel engines, Zeekr cars have less impact on the environment. The only source of energy for them are rechargeable batteries.