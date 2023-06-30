EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:19, 30 June 2023 | GMT +6

    A new park set to appear in the heart of left bank of Kazakh capital – mayor

    None
    Фото: Орталық коммуникация қызметі
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A park will be laid out between the Keruen shopping mall and a residential complex on the left bank of the Kazakh capital, Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek promised, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service, mayor Kassymbek revealed that a plan to lay out a public park between the Keruen shopping mall and the Severnoye Siyaniye (Northern Lights) residential complex in Astana was given a green light.

    Zhenis Kassymbek revealed that the city council decided to turn the abandoned area into the park. The decision, in his words, was made months ago.

    The detailed layout of the park will be completed in July and the park itself will appear next year.


    Tags:
    Astana
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!