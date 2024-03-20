New photo of French President with Kazakh Tazy dogs shared on social media

Personal photographer of the French President Soazig de la Moissonnière shared a photo of Emmanuel Macron with dogs of the Kazakh national Tazy breed on his Instagram account, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The photo features the President of France feeding two dogs called Jules and Jeanne. The dogs were presented to him by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The first photo of the French President with Kazakh tazy dogs was posted on social media on March 16.

As earlier reported, Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to the Kazakh capital last November at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In Astana, both Presidents visited the Ethnic Village Exhibition. The French leader especially admired the Kazakh national greyhound. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised to present him with these dogs. Later, two five-month-old tazy puppies were sent to Paris. The puppies were examined by veterinarians and were temporarily quarantined.