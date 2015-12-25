EN
    21:15, 25 December 2015 | GMT +6

    A number of ambassadors retired on a pension

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boribay Zheksembin has been released from his post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    Bakhytzhan Ordabayev has been released from his post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Brazil, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Argentine Republic and to the Republic of Chile. Zautbek Turisbekov has been released from his post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Moldova, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

