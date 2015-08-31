A number of bilateral deals signed within Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Akorda, in the framework of the state visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China the following documents were signed:

- Joint Declaration of the Heads of Kazakhstan and China on a new stage of comprehensive strategic partnership; - Protocol on the exchange of instruments of ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and China on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons dated 22 February 2011; - Framework Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of China to strengthen cooperation in the field of industrialization and investments; - Agreement between JSC "NMH" Baiterek" and "CITIC Group" for joint participation in Kazakhstan Infrastructure Fund; - Framework Loan Agreement between the LLP "Masalskoe Mining and Processing Plant" and the Chinese bank of exports and imports; - Framework Agreement between "Eurasian Resources Group" corporation and the State Development Bank of China; - Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the JSC "National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST" and "Silk Road" Fund on establishment of a special investment fund for the industrial-innovative projects of cooperation; - Memorandum of Cooperation between JSC "NC Expo-2017" and the China Bureau of international tourism; - Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of China on cultural and humanitarian cooperation; - Loan Agreement between JSC Astana LRT and the State Development Bank of China; - EPC-contract between LLP Astana LRT and a consortium of Chinese companies.