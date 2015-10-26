A number of documents signed within Nazarbayev’s visit to Qatar

DOHA. KAZINFORM - A number of documents have been signed following the negotiations of Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Rumaihi inked the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the State of Qatar on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports. Kazakh Foreign Minister Idrissov and Qatar Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari have signed an agreement on cooperation in the sphere of culture and art between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the State of Qatar. Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Nurlan Kussainov and chairman of the Central Bank of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani inked a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Central Bank of the State of Qatar.