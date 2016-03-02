EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:05, 02 March 2016 | GMT +6

    A. Poltoranin finished 24th in sprint race at World Cup stage in Gatineau

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The final stage of the Ski Work Cup 2015-2016 began in Canada, Gatineau, Sports.kz informs.

    Russian Skier Sergei Ustyugov won the race. Richard Jouve from France was second and American Simeon Hamilton finished third. The Norwegian skiers unexpectedly lost and missed all the prize places.

    Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin finished 24th.

    1. Sergei Ustyugov (Russia) - 3:09.36
    2. Richard Jouve (France) - +0.08
    3. Simeon Hamilton (USA) - +0.09

    25. Alexey Poltoranin (Kazakhstan).

