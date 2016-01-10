A. Poltoranin finished fifth at final stage of Tour de Ski

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The men's pursuit race was held in Italian Val di Fiemme within the eighth stage of the Tour de Ski, Sports.kz informs.

Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby won the race, another representative of Norway Finn Hagen Krogh finished the race with the second best time, Russian Dmitry Ustyugov was third.

Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin finished with the fifth time of the race.

The length of the race is nine kilometers.