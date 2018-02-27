A pre-view video for GGG-Alvarez rematch posted in web

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Popular Youtube-channel Motivedia - Boxing has posted a ten-minute video devoted to the upcoming rematch of Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 КО) and Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 КО), Sports.kz informs.

The video captures the training process of Golovkin and Alvarez, the fragments of their first fight, comments of coaches and promoters.

"GGG vs Canelo 2 is here, the second part to the controversial draw of last year. Whether you're a Canelo fan, a Golovkin fan or neutral - this is the start to 2018 that we had all hoped for! " says the caption.

The first duel took place on September 16, 2017 and ended in a draw. Many people around the world think that Golovkin's pure win was stolen. The rematch will take place on May 5.