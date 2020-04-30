EN
    11:51, 30 April 2020 | GMT +6

    A rare albino gazelle captured on camera in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Inspectors of the Charyn national park caught on camera a rare albino gazelle, the press secretary of the forestry and wildlife committee of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry Saken Dildakhmet said.

    A white gazelle is running across the field of the national park, it seems like a fairy-tale gazelle. The albino gazelle is rarely seen in nature. Gazelle is red-listed in Kazakhstan.

    Albino animals often struggle to survive in the wild. The lack of melanin in the animals’ bodies causes a fair amount of hardship for these pigment-challenged creatures. Their whiteness makes them targets for predators.


