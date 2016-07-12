EN
    09:35, 12 July 2016 | GMT +6

    A. Rau appointed First Deputy-Minister of Investment and Development

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Albert Rau has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, as representative of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Marat Igali informed via Facebook social network.

    "As of July 11, 2016, by the Decree of the Government of Kazakhstan Albert Rau was appointed First Deputy Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous duties," he informed.

     

