A road repair worker hit and killed by colleague

A road repair worker was hit and killed by a truck driven by his colleague.

The accident took place on September 8 in Mangystau region on Aktau-Zhanaozen highway, lada.kz informs. According to police, a 41-year-old worker was driving Howo truck. The vehicle hit the 22-year-old colleague of the driver while he was carrying out works on the roadway. Police informed that the young man was seriously injured and died on the spot of the tragedy. Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.