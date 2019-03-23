A round table on Kazakh legal system's modernization held in Bern

BERN. KAZINFORM As part of the Kazakh-Swiss legal cooperation, a Round Table on legal reforms systematically and consistently carried out in Kazakhstan in accordance with the Nation Plan "100 concrete steps" was held. Kazakhstan's delegation at the event was led by the Deputy Minister of Justice Ms Elvira Azimova.

During the working visit to Bern, the delegation of Kazakhstan also held meetings with representatives of Switzerland's state bodies and experts in the field of law, as well as members of the Swiss Parliament, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The presentations of Kazakhstani experts at the Round Table let familiarize the Swiss side with the reforms and measures taken to further improve the criminal legislation and the judicial system of Kazakhstan in detail.

The Swiss side highly appreciated Kazakhstan's achievements in the field of law enforcement reforms, and also welcomed the Kazakh side's commitment to a transparent and trustful dialogue.

The event included a substantive exchange of views on the humanization of criminal law, the strengthening of protection of citizens in criminal proceedings, the improvement of property protection and the digitalization of criminal proceedings.