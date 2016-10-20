EN
    11:46, 20 October 2016 | GMT +6

    A Russian citizen detained for poaching in Kazakhstan’s basin of the Caspian Sea

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within a day Kazakhstan border patrol of the regional Coast Guard and Batys subdivisions detained poachers, Kazakhstan and Russia citizens, RoK NSC Coast Guard press service reports. .

    The II phase of joint tactical and preventative campaign against poaching and for natural resources protection is ongoing in Kazakhstan’s basin of the Caspian Sea.

    A large batch of valuable species of fish and fishing equipment have been seized. 

    "Marine border patrol of the Regional Coast Guard subdivision detained a Kazakhstan citizen. 36 sturgeon fish including a few small fish, three floating crafts (two ‘kazanka’ boats and one rubber oared boat, 11 thousand meters of net, 1 thousand hooks и 300 meters of tackle). That very day the Batys border guards detained a Russian Federation citizen and seized 423 carps”, reads the message.

