A Russian citizen detained for poaching in Kazakhstan’s basin of the Caspian Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within a day Kazakhstan border patrol of the regional Coast Guard and Batys subdivisions detained poachers, Kazakhstan and Russia citizens, RoK NSC Coast Guard press service reports. .

The II phase of joint tactical and preventative campaign against poaching and for natural resources protection is ongoing in Kazakhstan’s basin of the Caspian Sea.

A large batch of valuable species of fish and fishing equipment have been seized.

"Marine border patrol of the Regional Coast Guard subdivision detained a Kazakhstan citizen. 36 sturgeon fish including a few small fish, three floating crafts (two ‘kazanka’ boats and one rubber oared boat, 11 thousand meters of net, 1 thousand hooks и 300 meters of tackle). That very day the Batys border guards detained a Russian Federation citizen and seized 423 carps”, reads the message.