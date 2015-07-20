A. Sadvakasova: National plan - new level of development of country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national plan "100 specific steps for future development of the country" is a new level of country's development, head of the center for study of interethnic and interreligious relations in Central Asia of the State Administration Academy of the President of Kazakhstan Aigul Sadvakasova informed.

"A Kazakhstani model of development of statehood has formed over the last 20 years of independence. Kazakhstan has a common spirit and atmosphere in the country aimed at forming of the identity and unity of Kazakhstan," A. Sadvakasova said.

According to her, the five institutional reforms are a new stage of development of the country at the international level.