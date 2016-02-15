ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez called the most anticipated fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez the biggest fight in boxing, Sports.kz informs.

A. Sanchez also noted that he thought that Golovkin was a better fighter than Canelo.

"Many people are waiting for this fight. This is the next big fight in boxing. Canelo used to train in my gym in 2011, and I believe that he has progressed since that time. His trainer is also doing a good job. The situation about Canelo is that he fought the best, when he had a fight against Floyd Mayweather that he lost. Meanwhile, GGG is still undefeated. We did not have a shot at Mayweather because he did not want to fight Golovkin. All we have to do now is wait and see if Canelo has progressed enough to beat such an undefeated champion as Golovkin. Is Canelo good? I definitely say 'yes'. However, he is not better than G. Golovkin, Abel Sanchez said.