    08:29, 11 December 2015 | GMT +6

    A. Sanchez: Alvarez is not the only possible opponent for Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Kazakhstani champion in the middleweight division Abel Sanchez told that the main task was to maintain the activity of GGG in the ring, even if Saul Alvarez doesn't want to fight him, Sports.kz informs.

    According to Sanchez, there are several possible opponents for Golovkin besides Alvarez.

    "As a trainer I'm going to train him for an opponent who is ready to fight him. The only thing I worry about is to maintain his activity in the ring. He can't miss the action for 6-8 months, because people could forget everything.

    Now we have a mandatory challenger Tureano Johnson and IBF challenger Daniel Jacobs, who beat Peter Quillin. Although, he works with Al Haymon and I do not know if we can come to terms. Andy Lee has a big fight with Billy Joe Saunders. Thus, we have opponents. Canelo is not the only one," ESPN Deportes cites Abel Sanchez.

    Sport Boxing World News Gennady Golovkin News
