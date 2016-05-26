EN
    14:06, 26 May 2016 | GMT +6

    A. Sanchez: Canelo did not even plan to fight Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to trainer of Gennady Golovkin, Saul Alvarez did not even plan to fight Gennady Golovkin in the nearest future, Sports.kz informs.

    "Alvarez promised the WBC that he would fight GGG, but he vacated the title instead. He talked about the GGG fight after his fight with Miguel Cotto and Amir Khan, but he did not plan to have this fight at all, at least this year. Saul wants to have full control and does not want to be pressured. I think he's afraid, and he's disappointed his Mexican fans who used to seeing great fighters that fight no matter what," A. Sanchez said in an interview to BoxingScene.com.

