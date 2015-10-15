A. Sanchez: Curtis Stevens is more dangerous than David Lemieux

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of WBA, IBO world champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, who is scheduled to have a unification fight against IBF champion from Canada David Lemieux, does not consider the Canadian boxer the most dangerous opponent of GGG in his career, Sports.kz reports.

According to him, Curtis Stevens, who lost to Golovkin in November of 2013, was a better competition for the Kazakhstani boxer.

"I do not think that David will change his style of boxing. He will be swinging punches just like before giving Gennady an opportunity to connect. I would say Curtis Stevens was not less dangerous than Lemieux, he might be even a more dangerous boxer. As a trainer I look at what the opponents of my boxers showed in the previous fights. Stevens could take a punch which does not translate to Lemieux," A. Sanchez speculated.