EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:39, 28 March 2016 | GMT +6

    A. Sanchez: I think Brook really wants to fight Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of WBA, IBF world champion Gennady Golovkin, believes that IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook really wants to fight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "I think he is a tough guy. I think he really wants to fight Gennady. Golovkin is a monster now, and nobody wants to fight him. Now we are talking about a welterweight boxer who wants to move up in weight to fight Golovkin, like Khan did it for a fight with Canelo. I believe in his intentions. If promoters come up to the agreement I think the fight will be interesting," Sanchez said in an interview to BoxingScene.com.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!