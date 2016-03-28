A. Sanchez: I think Brook really wants to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, trainer of WBA, IBF world champion Gennady Golovkin, believes that IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook really wants to fight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"I think he is a tough guy. I think he really wants to fight Gennady. Golovkin is a monster now, and nobody wants to fight him. Now we are talking about a welterweight boxer who wants to move up in weight to fight Golovkin, like Khan did it for a fight with Canelo. I believe in his intentions. If promoters come up to the agreement I think the fight will be interesting," Sanchez said in an interview to BoxingScene.com.