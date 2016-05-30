ASTANA. KAZINFROM - Trainer of Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez thinks that Andre Ward lacks just one more fights in the light heavyweight to be ready for a fight against Sergei Kovalev. A. Ward decisioned formerly undefeated Sullivan Barrera this past March, Sports.kz informs.

"I would like Andre to have more interim fights, the ones like he had against Barrera when Barrera made him think and look for things he was once famous for. If he has a couple more fights or just one good fight he will be more ready for Kovalev. Right now Kovalev is too strong for Ward," BoxingScene.com cites A. Sanchez.