    10:55, 28 March 2016 | GMT +6

    A. Sanchez: Most probably, we won&#39;t see Golovkin-Alvarez fight till 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez said he did not believe that Saul Alvarez would fight Gennady Golovkin earlier than in 2018, Sports.kz informs.

    "I do not think that Alvarez will agree to a fight against GGG. Most probably, we won't see their fight earlier than in 2018. Alvarez's promoter Oskar De La Hoya needs to be smart. If there was no Golovkin in 160 Canelo would be fighting as a middleweight boxer," Fighthype.com cites Sanchez.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
