ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez noted that nobody had ever dominated the weight class like Gennady Golovkin does now in his recent interview to ESPN Deportes, Sports.kz informs.

"In the history of this sport nobody has ever dominated the weight class like G. Golovkin does now. Nobody. If he is not fighting Canelo next, he could fight Danny Jacobs. The fight against Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez is also a possibility. The truth is that it's not easy to find good opponents for GGG. To the point, we have never looked for the Alvarez fight, we just want that WBC belt. Gennady wants that belt, that title. If Canelo decides not to fight Golovkin, that's OK, we just want the belt. He will have to give it to us as long as the WBC already declared that the fight had to be arranged after each boxer had interim fights," he said.