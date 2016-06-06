A. Sanchez: Nobody from 154 to 168 pounds can last 12 rounds against GGG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez weighed the chances of GGG in adjacent weight classes, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

"Nobody from 154 to 168 pounds can last 12 rounds against Gennady Golovkin. Unfortunately, even sparring partners in the gym do not push him to the limit. We just hope for a good opposition in the ring. I like how Canelo's making progress. I think their fight will be tough and everything will be clear in the second half of the fight. However, this can become a series of fights as well. This potential fight has all the chances for a rematch," Sanchez said in his interview to On the Ropes boxing radio.