ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of WBA, IBO, WBC and IBF world champion Gennady Golovkin Abel Sanchez hopes that GGG returns to action in February of 2016, Sports.kz informs.

"I would like Golovkin to return to action in February. His opponent could be Cotto, Alvarez or somebody else. I hope the WBC approves it. Besides, I liked the fight between Eamonn O'Kane and Tureano Johnson. Tureano is ranked high enough. If we can get this fight against Johnson happen we like it," A. Sanchez told in an interview to Fighthib.com.

Besides, Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez fight for the title of the WBC in Las Vegas on November 21. G. Golovkin is a mandatory challenger for the WBC belt.