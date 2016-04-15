A. Sanchez: Wade's dangerous for Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, the trainer of Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, told that Dominic Wade was dangerous for Golovkin because he's young and hungry for titles, Sports.kz informs.

"Dominic is a challenge because he's young and undefeated. However, it's them who will have to find the right keys because we're going to play our game. Gennady also understands that it's a mandatory title defense, and we could lose it for nothing if we refused to fight," BoxingNews24 cites Sanchez.