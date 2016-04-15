EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:29, 15 April 2016 | GMT +6

    A. Sanchez: Wade's dangerous for Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, the trainer of Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, told that Dominic Wade was dangerous for Golovkin because he's young and hungry for titles, Sports.kz informs.

    "Dominic is a challenge because he's young and undefeated. However, it's them who will have to find the right keys because we're going to play our game. Gennady also understands that it's a mandatory title defense, and we could lose it for nothing if we refused to fight," BoxingNews24 cites Sanchez.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!