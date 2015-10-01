A. Sarinzhipov awarded best teachers of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov presented the awards to the winners of "Best teacher" contest dedicated to the Teacher's Day.

The awarding ceremony was held in Astana today.

"The teachers' contest called "Best teacher" promotes the image of the profession for the fourth year in a row. Dear colleagues! You are the best, and it does not just feel good to be the best, it is a great responsibility as well. The entire country looks to you, you are role models for many children. I thank you for professionalism, patience and love for your profession. I congratulate you on the Teacher's Day," the Minister of Education said addressing the participants of the event.

More than 400 participants gathered at the event. They are teachers from schools, colleges, heads of education departments of Astana, Almaty, regions, veterans of this profession, representatives of non-governmental organizations, mass media. Over 30 people were named to be the winners of the republican contest in different categories.

The minister gave "Best teacher" medals to the winners of the contest. A. Sarinzhipov also awarded "Labour veteran" medals and badges to veterans of this profession.

Besides, teachers from the regions were given badges and honorary certificates from the minister.

Upon completion of the awarding ceremony, a special concert was held and a group picture with the minister of education of Kazakhstan.