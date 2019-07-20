A Singer, Piano and Double Bass

Exciting concerts of vocal and instrumental music will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall in August. Popular artists will present famous and rarely performed works by Kazakh and foreign classical composers, as well as contemporary authors, Kazinform learnt from Astana Opera.

On August 21, at 19.00, a pianist Assel Abilseitova will perform a concert Sounding Images. The artist is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London and has a Master of Arts degree from the City of Basel Music Academy, Switzerland. She has attended master classes given by famous musicians of our time. At the moment, she has a busy concert schedule, touring in Kazakhstan and Europe as a soloist and a chamber ensemble musician. This evening, Assel Abilseitova will present an extensive program, which includes classical music works by Kazhgaliyev, Debussy, Albéniz, Ginastera, and young Kazakh composers Aizhana Nurkenova and Aigerim Seilova, who have already received international recognition.

On August 25, at 18.00, a thrilling musical evening Song is a Woman’s World will take place. The Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Galiya Baigazinova (soprano) will present to the capital’s listeners a multifaceted image of a Kazakh woman. International competitions winners Almat Izbambetov (tenor), Assem Kiykpayeva and Nazym Nurgaziyeva (soprano), «Saryarka» Folk Music Ensemble of the State Academic Philharmonic of Nur-Sultan Akimat (Artistic Director – Togzhan Zhakhin) and the instrumental trio consisting of: Almagul Baigazinova (piano), Tomiris Baigazinova (viola), Saltanat Baigazinova (flute) will also take part in the concert. Piano – Professor of the Kazakh National University of Arts Gulzada Khussainova.

A woman’s image is central in artistic expression of any world country. Great painters, poets and composers of all times have dedicated their works to the womankind. Accompanied by the piano and folk ensemble, the singer will perform popular Kazakh folk songs and vocal masterpieces by the Kazakhstani composers, such as Kaldayakov, Mangitayev, Zhakanov, Tlendiyev, Rakhmadiyev, Khassangaliyev, Mukhamejanov and others.

On August 28, at 19.00, the Astana Opera orchestra musicians, and the guest of the concert, international competitions winner Almas Baigozhin (double bass, Turkey) will present to the listeners an interesting program A Gallant Double Bass Was Singing…International competitions winners Nazym Sagintai (soprano), Balnur Kudaibergen, Assya Nurzhigitova (violins), Altynay Baltategi (viola), Guldana Tolepbergen (piano) will take the Chamber Hall stage.

In this concert, the lowest sounding string instrument will be performing a solo part, which happens rarely. Nevertheless, a double bass has a unique timbre, and its technical capabilities are much greater than is commonly believed. Virtuoso double bass performers have been known since the middle of the 18th century, when the modern version of the instrument was created. String Quartet in D Minor by Kazakh classical composer Gaziza Zhubanova will be featured for the audience. In addition, works by Giovanni Bottesini, Frank Proto will be performed, where the musician will demonstrate the virtuoso technical and artistic possibilities of the double bass, as well as works by Ruggero Leoncavallo and Manuel Ponce