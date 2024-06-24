A solid package of agreements to enhance multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Mongolia signed

Following the fruitful talks between the Presidents of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, bilateral documents were signed, UzA reports.

The heads of state signed a Joint Statement on Interstate Relations and Cooperation.

In total, 14 documents were signed during the state visit, including:

– Intergovernmental Program on trade, economic, and investment cooperation for 2024-2026;

– Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Tourism;

– Intergovernmental Agreement on Air Services;

– Intergovernmental Agreement on International Road Transport;

– Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2024-2025;

– Cooperation Protocol between the Secretariats of the Security Councils;

– Cooperation Agreement between Ministries of Agriculture;

– Cooperation Agreement in Veterinary Medicine and Livestock Farming;

– Agreement on Scientific Cooperation between the Academies of Sciences;

– Cooperation Protocol between National News Agencies;

– Cooperation Protocol between Chambers of Commerce and Industry;

– Protocol on the Establishment of a Joint Business Council;

– Cooperation Agreement between the Administrations of the cities of Tashkent and Ulaanbaatar.