    20:16, 24 June 2024 | GMT +6

    A solid package of agreements to enhance multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Mongolia signed

    Uzbekistan, Mongolia
    Photo credit: UzA

    Following the fruitful talks between the Presidents of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, bilateral documents were signed, UzA reports. 

    The heads of state signed a Joint Statement on Interstate Relations and Cooperation.

    In total, 14 documents were signed during the state visit, including:

    – Intergovernmental Program on trade, economic, and investment cooperation for 2024-2026;

    – Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Tourism;

    – Intergovernmental Agreement on Air Services;

    – Intergovernmental Agreement on International Road Transport;

    – Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2024-2025;

    – Cooperation Protocol between the Secretariats of the Security Councils;

    – Cooperation Agreement between Ministries of Agriculture;

    – Cooperation Agreement in Veterinary Medicine and Livestock Farming;

    – Agreement on Scientific Cooperation between the Academies of Sciences;

    – Cooperation Protocol between National News Agencies;

    – Cooperation Protocol between Chambers of Commerce and Industry;

    – Protocol on the Establishment of a Joint Business Council;

    – Cooperation Agreement between the Administrations of the cities of Tashkent and Ulaanbaatar.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
