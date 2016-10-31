A strange ‘ice monster’ found in Chena River, Alaska

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The specialists of Alaska Bureau of Land Management have recorded a strange creature which was moving up the Chena river. The 'thing' was covered with ice, Ren-TV informs.

"Our employees did not investigate," the BLM wrote on its Facebook page. "It's kind of far out in the middle of the river. Video was taken right by our BLM Fairbanks District Office facing downstream. We're not sure what it is. We're letting you all be the judge."