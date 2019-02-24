A touch of fairytale: Tactile books for kids with special needs made in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM An interesting project is being realized in Kostanay. The project themed A workshop for young people with special needs to make tactile books for children with disabilities has appeared not so long ago.

"A half a year ago a group of young people decided to take part in the Zhas Project contest aimed at development of youth. The idea of the project is to pursue opportunities of people with special needs. As a result of hard work the participants of the project made children's tactile books and handed them to special schools of Kostanay," one of the project authors Zarina Bakenova said.



The authors of the project are set to further develop their work in order to make kids happy and employ young people with disabilities.



