A.Vinokourov: Nibali proved that he is a great champion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director General of Astana Pro Team Alexander Vinokourov shared his impressions over the victory of Vincenzo Nibali in Giro d'Italia.

This win became the second one (2013, 2016) for the Italian cyclist in Giro and the fourth one in grand tours (Tour de France 2014, Vuelta 2010), Sports.kz reports.

“This is a special day for Vincenzo and for entire team. In the past two days, the team exerted every effort to make this victory a reality. Nibali proved that he is a great champion. This is a big day for him, for Sicily and for Italy. To my mind, this is the best Grand Tour our team has ever won,” said Vinokourov.