A Woman's Love and Life music concert to be given at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the festive spring days, a musical evening A Woman's Love and Life will take place at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. On March 9, the opera house's Principal Soloist, famous soprano singer Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova, as well as brilliant instrumentalists will delight residents and guests of the capital with their performances, the opera house's press office informs.

Musicians: Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Makpal Bekmagambetova (violin), international competitions laureates Zhibek Sapargaliyeva (flute), Askar Mukanov (cello), Abdakhmet Orazbakov, Raushan Beskembirova (piano) will take part in the chamber music concert from the series About Music and Its Creators.

Inspired creations of the outstanding German romantic composer Robert Schumann will be featured for the listeners. Frauenliebe und -leben (A Woman' Love and Life) Song Cycle for Voice and Piano, op. 42, to the lyrics by Adelbert von Chamisso, will be performed. In his work, the author turns his attention to a woman's personality and identity, to the innermost corners of her heart and soul, telling a simple story about the growing up of a young girl: the first meeting, engagement, wedding, motherhood and the loss of her beloved. Schumann's inspiration was the joy of mutual love. The cycle of eight songs was written in 1840, when, after long efforts, the composer managed to win the hand of the woman he loved - famous pianist Clara Wieck.

This work has a special place in Aigul Niyazova's repertoire. The Astana Opera's Principal Soloist performed the numbers from the famous song cycle at the sixth International Vocal Contest "Amber Nightingale" and entered the history of the prestigious competition as the only laureate from Kazakhstan.

"The main idea of Schumann's creation is happiness. Not only is the mystery of the female soul conveyed here, but it also shows how much inner strength is inherent in a woman. Despite the tragic end, the work ends with a bright instrumental postlude, and there are notes of hope in its melody. This touching story causes a sincere heartfelt response. Schumann, who knew how to genuinely love and earn the love, could not but feel this deeply emotional story and write such a genius work. In this music, the vocal and instrumental parts are closely intertwined with each other, posing major tasks for the singer and pianist in terms of ensemble performance. At the same time, singing in German has its own complicated specificity, which presupposes a special rhythmic and intonational accuracy, as well as phonetic clarity," Aigul Niyazova said.

In addition, the program includes Variations on the name "Abegg" in F major, op. 1, Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A minor (movement 1 and 2), Adagio and Allegro for Cello and Piano in A-flat major, op.70, Fantasiestücke for Flute, op.111, etc.