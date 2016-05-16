A. Yessimov plans to continue to cut expenses for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov plans to continue to cut expenses for the exhibition, he told today.

"We are working to fulfill the tasks in terms of construction of the EXPO facilities and reduction of the expenses for the event. As was earlier reported, we reduced our expenses for the exhibition by 131 billion tenge already. Presently, we continue this work. This amount will grow taken into account the inflation. Excluding inflation this figure is expected to grow twofold," A. Yessimov said.

According to him, 10 thousand people are now working on construction of the exhibition facilities. Besides, about 30 thousand people are engaged at the companies around Kazakhstan, they manufacture products that are now in demand for EXPO construction purposes.

"Those people are involved in this process know that there are problems every day. However, we are working in rhythm now and plan to continue," he added.