A. Yessimov reported N. Nazarbayev on construction process of EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, A. Yessimov reported the President on the process of preparation for the international exhibition EXPO-2017 and its content.

A. Yssimov also reported that the construction work was held in accordance with the schedule. Presently, 87 countries and 15 international organizations confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

The President of Kazakhstan drew attention to the fact that it was necessary to study international experience and use it at the event in order to ensure only the best content is presented at the exhibition.