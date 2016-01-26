A.Yessimov reported to President on preparation for EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Chairman of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Akorda press service informs.

During the meeting, Yessimov informed the President of the course of preparation for the oncoming exhibition.

“Much work has to be done in the nearest time. We must compile a final list of the exhibition participants and define the content of Kazakhstan’s pavilion and other countries’ objects. We need to prepare local infrastructure for holding the event and receiving the guests. Other important objectives will be to develop a cultural program, to recruit volunteers as well as to ensure post-EXPO use of the exhibition site as the International Financial Centre,” the President said.

In turn, A. Yessimov said that 70 countries, including 35 developed ones, had already confirmed their participation in the event. "Major transnational companies have also expressed interest in the exhibition. In whole, we expect the attendance of 100 countries,” he added.

At the President’s instruction, the national company has cut its spending on organization of the exhibition by 53 bln tenge. Thus, the optimization of spending will make finally 131 bln tenge. Besides, the company reduced the number of top-managers from 15 to 6; it also plans to optimize personnel by 12%.

Yessimov told also about the information campaign held in Davos during the World Economic Forum which aimed at further promotion of the EXPO-2017.

According to him, an International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects will be established on the ground of EXPO facilities. The Centre will work under the UN aegis.

“More than 230 Kazakhstani enterprises supply materials to the EXPO construction site now. We have signed agreements on delivery of goods and services to the amount of 77 bln tenge. The EXPO-2017 turned into the state project which creates new jobs and preserves existing ones amid crisis,” Yessimov said.

“The construction of the exhibition facilities goes on as per schedule and will be finished this year. After then we will start working on the pavilion’s content,” he stressed.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave several instructions to Yessimov.