A. Zhunusova and A. Kyrykbayev appointed Almaty mayor deputies

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The press serviced of the Almaty administration informs about new appointments in its structure.

Yuri Ilyin, Zauresh Amanzholova and Murat Kudyshev were relieved of their posts due to a transfer to the other appointments.

By the decision of the Mayor of Almaty, Arman Kyrykbayev and Assel Zhunusova were appointed city mayor deputies.

A. Kyrykbayev will be supervising the issues of internal policy, healthcare, education and culture, youth policy, development of languages and others. A. Zhunusova will be responsible for the issues of economy, budget planning and finances.